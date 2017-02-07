BISHKEK (TCA) — In 2016, projects financed by the European Union helped many rural communities in Kyrgyzstan to achieve a higher standard of living, the Delegation of the European Union to the Kyrgyz Republic reported. Integrated Rural Development is one of three focal sectors of the European Union development cooperation with Kyrgyzstan, along with Education and Rule of Law.

One project that has reached very concrete results in 2016 is “Rural voices – poverty alleviation through community-driven business initiatives”, which takes place in Jalal-Abad region, implemented by Rural Advisory Services Jalalabad and DanChurchAid. The European Union is contributing EUR 536,609 to this project.



Within this project, 48 demo plots have been established in 2016. These are used to train local farmers in modern agricultural technology such as drip irrigation, vegetable cultivation in greenhouses, gardening/tree nursery, seed potato production and rainwater harvesting technologies. 12 demo plots are still to be constructed.



7 model greenhouses and 38 family greenhouses have also been constructed in 2016. 1 more model greenhouse and 2 more family greenhouses will be constructed. Over 4 km of irrigation canals have been renovated within the project in 2016.



Moreover, 612 farmers have started working in 54 groups to generate income, and have already started making money through sales of vegetables and water melons.



A similar project which has also made good results in 2016 is the project "Comprehensive community actions to respond to emerging community needs". The overall objective of this project is to reduce the impact of poverty and improve the living conditions of marginalised rural communities of Leilek district, Batken Oblast. The EU is contributing EUR 449,927 to this project, implemented by Osh Rural Advisory Service, Public Fund Development of Cities and Regions and Association of water users "Kulundu-Razzakov".



20 solar eco-greenhouses were built and put into operation by 20 women-led farming households during 2016. 20 more are to be constructed within the project. Also 20 solar mini poultry farms with a size of 20 square meters were built for local farmers with 20 more to be constructed. The project has reconstructed the village medical centre in Kara-Suu, giving better access to health services for the villagers.



A 40-meter pedestrian bridge over the river Kozu-Baglan in Chounchu village has been constructed. This makes life easier for the villagers as they can access health services, education and also buy and sell food products easier.



Both projects continue to work during 2017, helping rural people to gain income and develop their communities.