TASHKENT (TCA) — Tashkent hosted a ceremony of awarding certificates of the inclusion of Western Tien-Shan (Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan) in the UNESCO World Heritage List, as well as of the celebration of Navruz and the cultural traditions associated with the national dish pilaf in the Representative List of the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, the Jahon information agency reported on February 5.

In his speech, the head of the UNESCO office in Uzbekistan Krista Pikkat said that Uzbekistan has unique cultural and natural monuments which are part of the world heritage.



“To date, the five objects of Uzbekistan are included in the UNESCO World Heritage List and the six elements in the Representative List of the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity,” Krista Pikkat said. “Today, I am very pleased on behalf of the Director-General of UNESCO, Irina Bokova, handing the government of Uzbekistan certificates for the inclusion of the Western Tien-Shan on the World Heritage list of UNESCO and the inclusion of the tradition and culture of pilaf and Navruz in Intangible Cultural Heritage list.”



By decision of the 40th session of UNESCO's World Heritage Committee in July 2016, part of the Central Asian mountain system of Tien-Shan covering the territory of Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan was added to the UNESCO World Heritage list as a transboundary site West Tien-Shan. On the part of Uzbekistan it includes the protected areas of Maydantal and Bashkyzylsai of the Ugam-Chatkal State National Reserve.



Uzbekistan also intends to include rock drawings of Sarmishsai, Shahimardan, Zaamin Mountain, Mountainous Hissar, and Baysun nature reserve in the World Heritage list.