ALMATY (TCA) — A conference of entrepreneurs "Almaty-Latvia" was held in Kazakhstan’s business capital last week, the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan reported.

Representatives of more than 20 Latvian companies representing various sectors of economy (information technologies and engineering-technological solutions, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, ecology, tourism, architecture and design) took part in the business forum. Particular attention was paid to the sphere of transport and logistics. The Latvian business mission was led by Ambassador of Latvia to Kazakhstan Juris Pogrebnyaks. He noted the high interest of Latvians in partnership with Kazakhstan. "Kazakhstan is Latvia's largest trade partner in Central Asia. Today 27 joint ventures operate in Almaty and 58 more with participation of Latvian capital. We are attracted by political stability, the development of transport routes, investment opportunities in Kazakhstan. However, I believe that our airlines should think about the restoration of direct flights between Riga and Almaty,” the Ambassador said, adding that Latvia is a member of the EU, which means that “you will have access to a 500-million consumer market. In addition, we have a system of tax preferences for foreigners."

Deputy Mayor of Almaty Yerlan Aukenov invited the guests to participate in the Industrial Zone of Almaty, where out of 490 hectares 70 are free.

The Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Almaty city also offered to support the undertakings of businessmen. "Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Latvia in 2015 amounted to 150.4 million USD, although as early as 2014 the figure reached 324 million USD. The decline is observed, but we hope to strengthen our relationship. The Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Almaty is ready to provide consulting assistance to investors, complete legal support of your projects, assistance in finding local partners," said Kayrat Kudaibergen, deputy director for legal issues of Almaty Chamber of Entrepreneurs.

According to the Latvian State Register, 33 joint Latvian-Kazakh enterprises are registered in Latvia. In Kazakhstan 60 joint ventures with participation of Latvian capital are registered. They are mainly engaged in logistics, trade and consulting of financial organizations.

A significant place in the Kazakh export to Latvia is occupied by cotton fiber, rape seeds, salts of oxymetallic acids and mineral fertilizers. Mainly frozen fish and canned fish are imported from Latvia to Kazakhstan, as well as fermented preparations of pharmaceutical production.

An important area of Kazakh-Latvian cooperation is transit-transport cooperation. Since 2003, the Baltika-Transit container train has been operating between the two countries, which delivers different cargoes from Latvian ports to Kazakhstan.