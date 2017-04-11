ASTANA (TCA) — Minister of National Economy Timur Suleimenov reported on the progress of privatization in the country at the meeting of the Government of Kazakhstan on April 10, the official website of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan reported.

According to the minister, 280 organizations will be put up for sale in 2017 and 84 in 2018. In 2019-2020, it is planned to offer for IPO/SPO eight largest assets of the country such as Air Astana JSC (airline), NAC Kazatomprom JSC (atomic company), Kazakhtelecom JSC (telecom operator), NC KazMunayGas JSC (oil and gas company), Kazpost JSC (post company), Samruk-Energo JSC (energy company), NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC (national railways company), and Tau-Ken Samruk JSC (mining).

The minister said that based on the results of the inventory of subordinate organizations carried out at the end of 2016, 105 organizations were included in the Comprehensive Privatization Plan.

"When creating the lists of objects, we took the results of the inventory, where 6003 organizations were proposed to be kept in state ownership. More than 88% are social organizations and 447 companies in the quasi-public sector, and 243 are liquidated," Suleimenov said.

The minister emphasized that export and investment promotion agency KAZNEX INVEST created an additional Internet resource — www.privatization.gov.kz — in order to ensure transparency and effectiveness of privatization and attract the maximum number of potential investors. It provides information on privatization objects and highlights the implementation of Comprehensive Privatization Plan.

The task of completing the privatization of state-owned organizations, included in the Comprehensive Plan until the end of 2018, was set to the Government in the President's Message to the People of Kazakhstan "The Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness."