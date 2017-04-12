TASHKENT (TCA) — A growing number of Polish firms show interest and desire to enter the Uzbek market for projects in such areas as oil and gas, energy, mining, road construction, transport and logistics, as well as in the free economic zones set up and being created in various regions of Uzbekistan, Ambassador of Poland to Uzbekistan Piotr Iwaszkiewicz told the Jahon information agency.

“Poland and Uzbekistan have great untapped potential in the trade and economic sphere. To familiarize entrepreneurs of the two nations with the available opportunities, one of the main directions of our work is exhibition and fair activity,” the ambassador said. “For example, in 2016, representatives of the Polish Embassy took part in the six most important international exhibitions organized in Tashkent: UzBuild, WorldFood Uzbekistan, Healthcare TIHE, UZBEKISTAN AGROTECH EXPO, Machinery Central Asia, UZAGROEXPO. For each exposition we prepared specialized branch catalogues so that visitors could have comprehensive information and directly conduct negotiations with representatives of Polish companies who came to Uzbekistan.”

In 2017, the Embassy plans to continue its participation in similar sector-based international exhibitions, the ambassador said, adding that the Polish Embassy promotes not only Polish entrepreneurs, but also Uzbek ones, wishing to visit the major international exhibitions organized in Poland. “The results of their participation are already on the shelves of Uzbek shops and supermarkets in the form of an expanding range of Polish goods,” Ambassador Iwaszkiewicz said.

Today, cooperation in agriculture and pharmaceuticals has been developing successfully. Uzbekistan buys large quantities of agricultural products from Poland. Many million lots of seedlings of apple, pear and other plants are among those exported by Poland to Uzbekistan, the ambassador said.

An effective mechanism to enhance this interaction is provided by the intergovernmental commission, which is scheduled to meet in the second half of this year, he added.