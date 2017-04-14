BISHKEK (TCA) — The Supreme Council of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) has made a decision to welcome and support Moldova’s intention to get the EEU observer status, Kyrgyzstan’s President Almazbek Atambayev said at a summit of the EEU Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Bishkek on April 14.

The EEU currently includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia. It is an international organization that encourages economic integration between its member states through the free movement of goods, services, and people within the Union.

Moldova's gaining the observer status in the Eurasian Economic Union is a very important and well-considered step for the country, Moldova President Igor Dodon said during his meeting with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko in Bishkek on April 14, BelTA news agency reported.

“Of course, we [Moldova] have an association agreement with the European Union. It was signed and ratified by the parliament in 2014. But as our European partners say, they have never made us to choose. An association agreement with the EU does not mean that we cannot or should not resume our friendly economic relations with traditional partners. Therefore, we have made a decision and have put forward a proposal to give the observer status in the EEU to Moldova. This is a very important and well-considered step,” Dodon stressed.

The president of Moldova also said that the majority of Moldovan citizens support this decision and are optimistic about the future.