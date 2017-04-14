BISHKEK (TCA) — We need to focus on eliminating the existing barriers inside the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), Kyrgyzstan’s President Almazbek Atambayev said at the summit meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, the EEU’s governing body, in Bishkek on April 14.

The meeting was attended by presidents of the EEU member states — Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia.

Atambayev also expressed his gratitude to the leaders of Russia and Kazakhstan for their support to Kyrgyzstan in eliminating problems with veterinary and sanitary control of Kyrgyzstan’s agricultural exports to EEU countries.

Integration within the Eurasian Economic Union has worked as a safety cushion for its member states and allowed them to neutralize global economic risks, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, Sputnik news agency reported.

"Our integration institutions worked as a safety cushion, to some extent neutralizing the impact of unfavorable external conditions, while national economies were able to adapt to new realities," Putin said at the opening of the EEU Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting in Bishkek.

Moreover, Russia will extend a $110 million loan to Kyrgyzstan through the Eurasian Economic Union's development channels, Putin said.

Putin praised the Eurasian Development Bank and the Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development that it manages for "playing an important role in resolving pressing issues of economic growth and ensure our countries' financial stability."

"The latest example of this cooperation is the recently signed agreement on the extension to the Kyrgyz Republic of a $110 million loan to finance specific infrastructure projects in the country," Putin said.