ASHGABAT (TCA) — The U.S. Embassy in Turkmenistan is sponsoring a screening of independent documentary films on Sunday, April 16, at Ashgabat Cinema, featuring three critically-acclaimed movies, and followed by a Q&A with American film experts.

Leading up to the event, two American film experts—director David Terry Fine and American Film Showcase representative Nestor Vences—are spending five days working with employees of Turkmen Owaz TV. Their visit’s program also includes a masterclass for filmmaking students at the Institute of Culture, and a workshop for TV journalists at the Turkmen TV tower.



American Film Showcase is a partnership of the U.S. Department of State and the University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts that sends American filmmakers and film experts overseas to present independent documentaries, feature films, and animated shorts.



David Fine is a filmmaker working out of New York. He's made a wide variety of short films and music videos with collaborators like Radiolab, MoMA, Nowness, Adult Swim, and Robyn. David created the award-winning feature documentary Salaam Dunk, a story set in post-war Iraq about a university women’s basketball team. David’s immersive experimental short film Can You Read My Lips? has won a variety of awards online and at festivals. His most recent film, Hit it Hard, is an ESPN 30 for 30 documentary about golfer John Daly.



Nestor Vences is the American Film Showcase Communications Manager. Nestor’s career in entertainment communications has taken him through the halls of companies such as CAA, Sony, and Fox. Nestor’s passion for media has allowed him to be exposed to all aspects of television, film, news, and digital production.



The American film experts will present American films at a variety of public events:



Saturday, April 15



19:00 — Screening and discussion of short documentaries by producer David Fine at the Information Resource Center of the U.S. Embassy.



Sunday, April 16



As part of the program, the U.S. Embassy will show three films at Ashgabat Cinema:



12:00 — Some Kind of Spark



Illustrating the transformative power of music and mentorship, "Some Kind of Spark" is an uplifting look at a top music school's Music Advancement Program for inner-city youth that enriches their lives while instilling discipline and confidence. In English with Turkmen subtitles.



16:00 — The Latin Explosion: New America



“The Latin Explosion: A New America” explores how the growing Latino community is affecting American culture for the better and celebrates the music, artists, and visionaries who have pioneered this change. In English with Russian subtitles.



18:30 — City of Gold



“City of Gold” chronicles prize-winning restaurant critic Jonathan Gold’s great interest in the food and culture of his city, Los Angeles. In English with Russian subtitles.



Admission to all events is free and open to everyone.