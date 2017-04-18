BISHKEK (TCA) — A court in Bishkek on April 17 sentenced several Kyrgyzstan opposition members to prison terms varying from four to 20 years for plotting a coup.

Bektur Asanov, Dastan Sarygulov, Kubanychbek Kadyrov, and Ernst Karybekov have been convicted for attempt to seize power in Kyrgyzstan by force.

Karybekov was sentenced to 20 years in prison with confiscation of his property. Ex-member of the Kyrgyz Parliament Kubanychbek Kadyrov and ex-governor of Jalal-Abad oblast Bektur Asanov received 12 years each.

Former State Secretary Dastan Sarygulov was sentenced to four years in prison, three of which being suspended sentence, and was released in the courtroom.

The sentences can be appealed within 10 days.

Last year, the State Committee of National Security of Kyrgyzstan arrested the members of the opposition People's Parliament movement after media had published a recording which appeared to show that they were discussing plans for a forcible seizure of state power.

The recording became the basis for the launching of a criminal case against them.

The opposition figures claimed the recording was heavily edited.

After the announcement of the verdict, Bektur Asanov shouted that they were convicted without evidence and that this was a decision not of the judge, but of the president, 24.kg news agency reported.

Bektur Asanov and Kubanychbek Kadyrov were convicted for attempt to forcibly seize power, and Ernst Karybekov — for conducting subversive activities in the sphere of water and energy complex in the interests of the neighboring country, Uzbekistan, the news agency reported.