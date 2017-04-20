ASTANA (TCA) — A trade mission of Kazakhstan’s companies has visited Afghanistan, resulting in reaching agreements on the export of Kazakh food products and construction materials worth over $11 million to Afghanistan’s market, the official website of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan reported.

With the assistance of the National Company KAZAKH INVEST and the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Afghanistan, the second trade mission of Kazakhstan's producers of goods and services was held in Kabul. The first such event was successfully held in 2013, as a result of which agreements to supply Kazakhstan products (fat and oil products, flour, transformers) to Afghanistan for a total of $27 million were reached.

The current trade mission was held within a business forum. Representatives of 11 Kazakh manufacturers of food products and building materials and more than 90 Afghan companies took part in the event.

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Afghanistan highly appreciated the quality of Kazakhstan products and confirmed the existing demand of the local market for Kazakh products.

"We view the Afghan market as the most promising for our exporters. We plan to send, on a quarterly basis, domestic manufacturers interested in export. With the assistance of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Afghanistan and the Afghan Chamber of Commerce, we are ready to organize negotiations with companies interested in purchasing products from Kazakhstan," said Askar Arynov, Managing Director of the National Company KAZAKH INVEST.

The trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Afghanistan amounted to $489.4 million in 2016, 30.7% more than in 2015. The export from Kazakhstan to Afghanistan increased by 30.7%, amounting to $486.9 million, the highest rate in the last 5 years.