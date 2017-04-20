BISHKEK (TCA) — Jails are currently overcrowded and penal institutions are seeking solutions to improve jails’ situations, while being able to monitor efficiently and in a secure manner prisoners who could be released. Moreover, prisons are very expensive to operate. Prisons are overcrowded and have serious shortages of food and medical support.

But most of the offenders are not violent and do not pose a threat to the community. They are hence amenable to alternatives to prison such as Electronic Monitoring (EM).

Building and then running a prison is not a cheap operation regardless of where it is in the world. The materials required to create multiple secure environments, training and paying a large team of prison guards and support staff all adds up.

Trust is also an issue. Can the administration trust that their employees do not accept bribes or be involved in smuggling?

As in many countries in the world, the nation’s correctional system lags the growth of the inmate population, and is often unable to keep up with the influx of new inmates.

Maintain the prison conditions or building new prisons or adding new cells to existing prisons would not solve recurring problems.

Electronic monitoring has the potential to improve the cost-effectiveness of correctional programs, provide enhanced opportunities for offender rehabilitation and extend the range of sentences available to the courts.

The Geosatis solution enables: The dramatic reduction of costs of incarceration while enabling the state to benefit from more productive citizens and reduces correctional infrastructure costs and future accumulated policing/judicial costs and long bureaucracy steps.

We avoid and we help to find solutions to several concerns; insufficient logistical and infrastructure support for prisoners’ detention, the capacity for training for prison staff, shortage of professional staff, inappropriate tax policy related to performance of PES institutions, impact of religious extremist organizations, among others.

Geosatis technologies empowers the correctional system and the nation at large with a new paradigm: lower incarceration costs while allowing the offender to lead an economically productive life. How can we help? Low maintenance, automatic uploads, low officers training, reduced cost of administration, ultra-intelligent alarms, behavior analysis, one supervisor for several offenders.

We have to think about the inmate from his/her incarceration to his/her release, what happens to the individual after their release, and to their families, community, society?

