ASTANA (TCA) — Construction works at a new railway station of Kazakhstan’s capital, Astana, will be completed on May 15 and it will be launched on June 1, before the opening of the international exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana this summer, the press service of Kazakhstan’s national railway company Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) said.

The new station, Nurly Zhol, will have no analogies in the CIS countries.

The project includes two components: the development of the railway junction of Astana and the construction of a railway station complex.

The railway overpass equipped with noise shields allows ensuring the delivery of passenger trains to the new railway station without violating the existing and planned transport arteries of the city.

The first component provides for the development of infrastructure for the passage of increasing freight and passenger traffic.

The second component of the project is the construction of a railway station complex, where the reception and departure of trains, including high-speed Tulpar-Talgo, is organized on a "beam principle" and connects the capital with all regions of Kazakhstan.

The capacity of the new station will be up to 35,000 passengers per day, which will significantly relieve the load from the existing station of Astana with a capacity of 12,000 passengers per day.

A team of international experts from Buro Happold (Great Britain), Tabanlioglu Architects (Turkey), and Jamas (Germany) have used design solutions that allowed the station to be located on concourse, above the railway tracks.

In the building of the station, with an area of more than 120 thousand square meters, all conditions for the movement of passengers with reduced physical capabilities are created, including tactile paths and an information board with the use of the Braille alphabet.