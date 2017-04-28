BISHKEK (TCA) — More than 25 high-level officials from Kyrgyzstan and the EU on April 27 discussed enhanced support and cooperation being provided by a new Project financed by the European Union, designed to address issues relating to the reduction of both drug demand and drug supply in Kyrgyzstan and Central Asia, the Delegation of the European Union to the Kyrgyz Republic said.

The Project, which is funded under the Instrument contributing to Stability and Peace (IcSP), shall support Kyrgyzstan in the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development (SDG 16.a), the 2016 UNGASS Outcome Document on the World Drug Problem and the 2012 Vienna Declaration.

The Project, EU Action against Drugs and Organised Crime (EU-ACT) has identified Kyrgyzstan as a key country to cooperate with, and additionally act as a regional hub in Central Asia for the Project activities. To this end, a close cooperation is envisaged with relevant Kyrgyz institutions, namely the Ministry of Internal Affairs, State Committee for National Security; Ministry of Justice; General Prosecutor’s Office; Ministry of Health; and Ministry of Education.

Following the meeting, a working group of experts from the above institutions is to be set up. This group will identify the most urgent and important measures that need to be addressed to prevent and combat drug trafficking, and also to reduce drug demand in Kyrgyzstan. This working group will drive the planning and the activities of the EU-ACT Project in Kyrgyzstan.

A Partnership involving relevant authorities and institutions from France, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom will implement the EU-ACT Project, with the Project being led by the International and Ibero-American Foundation of Administration and Public Policies (FIIAPP).