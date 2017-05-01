ASTANA (TCA) — "Development of transit container trains from Japan to Europe through China and Kazakhstan" seminar was held last week in Tokyo. The event was organized by Kazakhstan’s National Railways Company Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) with the support of the Kazakh Embassy in Japan, KTZ’s press office said.

More than a hundred representatives of Japanese business community, trade and industrial companies, as well as scientific circles of Japan attended the seminar.



The aim of the seminar was to present the advantages and prospects of the New Silk Road route that passes through the port of Lianyungang (China), logistics infrastructure of Kazakhstan and on to Europe and in the opposite direction, using regular container service.



Positive assessment of transport development prospects between Japan and Eurasia was given by the administrations of Hakata Port (Japan), SITC International Holdings shipping company, specialized Japanese research centers, Japan Maritime Newspaper, and logistics companies of the Far-East Asia.



The Kazakh-Chinese logistics terminal in the port of Lianyungang is a key point of consolidation of Japanese and Korean cargo on a multimodal high-speed route between the trading points of Eurasia.



The participants also noted high potential of the Trans-Caspian international transport route, offering transportation of cargo to Turkey, Eastern and Southern Europe from the region of the Far East, as well as in the opposite direction.



Working on the logistics chains of supplying Japanese goods to foreign markets, on April 26 the delegation of Kazakhstan Railways held negotiations with the City of Fukuoka and the Hakata Port Authority (Japan).



The Japanese side expressed an interest in arranging such shipments with the use of feeder shipping lines between the ports of Hakata and Lianyungang.