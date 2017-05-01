KABUL (TCA) — Officials from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on April 29 said that they would provide at least $300 million USD for infrastructure projects in Afghanistan, the country’s TOLOnews agency reported.

According to the ADB officials, reconstruction of parts of Afghanistan’s highways and establishing a Solar Park in eastern Nangarhar province are some of the projects the bank would invest this year.

“A solar power generation facility that will be between 20 and 30 megawatts that will actually generate power and then a transmission line project all from our $300 million dollars,” Thomas Panella, ADB country director in Afghanistan said.

Meanwhile, the Afghan deputy minister of energy and water affairs, Amanullah Ghalib, said that power shortages would decrease in the eastern part of Afghanistan after the implementation of the Solar Park project in Nangarhar.

Ghalib added that the solar power project would cost $50 million USD.

“The Solar Park project in Nangarhar will produce at least 100 megawatts of electricity. The Asian Development Bank also will help us with technical assessment of the project,” he said.

The Asian Development Bank said at the Brussels Summit earlier this year it would grant $878 million USD in aid to Afghanistan which will be invested in different projects in the country until 2020.