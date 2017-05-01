TASHKENT (TCA) — Uzbekistan is considering introduction of a specific plastic card for tourists, entitled Uzbekistan Pass. As expected by the project initiators, it will provide an opportunity for foreign tourists to purchase goods and services throughout the country at a discount, Uzbekistan’s Jahon information agency reports.

Domestic experts have already studied the successful experience of using such cards in countries that lead in tourism indicators. The cards certainly do not rank among the main motivators for visiting a country, while they are extremely useful for building a general impression and long-term loyalty. A tourist who felt comfortable and liked the country would share his impressions with dozens of friends.

It is planned that the card will be issued to tourists upon receipt of entrance visa to Uzbekistan, and sold at airports and hotels. The ways of its large-scale introduction in the country are currently discussed with leading tour operators and other interested parties.

The introduction of another loyalty system for tourists - Tourist Friendly - is also planned. It is about a voluntary certification of museums, galleries, catering and other display and infrastructure facilities that will meet high quality standards.

Such facilities should observe sanitary requirements, provide appropriate security, their staff should be proficient in foreign languages, and their services could be paid through various international payment systems and meet many other criteria.