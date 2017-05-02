BISHKEK (TCA) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says the alliance is close to making a decision on whether to increase its troop numbers in Afghanistan to help combat militants, RFE/RL reports.

His remarks came as a U.S. watchdog group said Afghanistan "remains in the grip of a deadly war" and warned that Afghan security forces were suffering "shockingly high" casualties in the face of a resilient Taliban insurgency.

Stoltenberg told the German newspaper Welt am Sonntag in an interview published on April 30 that in view of the "challenging" security situation, NATO could increase the number of personnel in Afghanistan from the current 13,000, although he did not give a specific figure.

Stoltenberg said the alliance would likely make a decision by June on a potential troop increase and on whether to lengthen the time of soldier deployments, which currently are for one year.

NATO troops are in Afghanistan as part of the alliance's Resolute Support mission to train, assist, and advise local forces.

John Nicholson, the U.S. general who commands NATO forces in Afghanistan, told the U.S. Congress in February that there was a "shortfall of a few thousand" troops needed to meet requirements in the country.

Nicholson also said the current battle, mainly against Taliban forces but also against the Islamic State extremist group, was at a "stalemate."

Since NATO's combat mission formally ended in 2014, Taliban attacks have intensified, often overwhelming the Afghan military.

In a new report, the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) says 807 members of the Afghan national force were killed against the Taliban and other militants in the first six weeks of this year. The report cites U.S. figures showing a gain in territory under Afghan government control, now at 59.7 percent of the country's 407 districts, up from 57.2 percent in mid-November of last year.