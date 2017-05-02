TASHKENT (TCA) — In the first quarter of 2017, Uzbekistan’s agricultural exporting company UzAgroExport increased the exports of fruit and vegetables by 7 percent, the Jahon information agency reported.

During the period, the company exported 101,800 tons of fruit and vegetable products (against 95.1 tons in 2016). As of April 1, exports of grapes had grown 21-fold (2,600 tons in 2017 against 0.1 thousand tons in 2016), fruits – threefold (6,400 tons in 2017 against 1,900 tons in 2016).

“$129.3 million of foreign currency inflow was ensured by export contracts in January-March. This indicator grew by $57.1 million or 79% against the same period in 2016. The average price of exported products in the first quarter was $785.1 per ton, which is $127.1 more YOY,” the company reported.

By the end of 2020, it is planned to implement 180 investment projects totaling $596 million in the food industry in order to maintain export volumes in Uzbekistan. Of these, 74 projects will be implemented through foreign investments and $163 million of loans of international financial institutions.

“The food industry development program also envisages the establishment of trade and logistics centers in the regions of the country to deal with storage, processing and export of fruits and vegetables. To date, such trade and logistics centers have already been put into operation in three regions of the country — Andijan, Namangan and Ferghana,” Uzbekozikovkatholding’s press service reported.

To fulfill plans on product supplies to Russia, Kazakhstan and European countries, the Uzbek company has concluded agreements with local agricultural producers for the purchase of more than 1.56 million tons of fruits, vegetables, potatoes, melons and grapes.