BISHKEK (TCA) — UNDP in Kyrgyzstan has informed about the launch of a new project “Strong and Inclusive Parliamentary Democracy” aimed at strengthening parliamentary democracy in Kyrgyzstan, ensuring its transparency and accountability to citizens. The project will be implemented by UNDP in Kyrgyzstan and funded by the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC). The total budget of the project for 10 years is 9.8 million Swiss francs, the Embassy of Switzerland in the Kyrgyz Republic said on May 3.

According to Alexander Avanesov, UNDP Resident Representative in the Kyrgyz Republic, the project is long-term, was developed in close cooperation with all the stakeholders, and meets the needs of national partners. “To date, Kyrgyzstan is the only parliamentary democracy in the region and this strive of the country shall be supported. This is the main essence of the project being launched today,” said Avanesov during the official project presentation on April 28 with participation of project partners.



Project activities are designed and will be carried out in line with the 2021 Development Strategy of Jogorku Kenesh (the Kyrgyz parliament). According to this strategy, the parliament takes a lead in shaping the future strategic vision of the country on behalf of citizens, identifies its directions and generates new ideas and development concepts.



On May 1, the project has started implementation of its first 4-year phase with a total budget of 3.8 million Swiss francs. “In the first phase, we will closely collaborate and provide expert support to the activities of three parliamentary committees, namely the committee on constitutional legislation, state structure and judicial legal affairs, the committee on social affairs, education, science, culture and healthcare as well as the committee on finance and budget,” said Lucio V. Sarandrea, UNDP Chief Technical Adviser on Rule of Law.



In addition, the project will closely work on enhancing capacity of Public Councils and will run a special Civic Action Fund to support various civil society initiatives that promote inclusiveness of the parliament.