TASHKENT (TCA) — The President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on July 3 received the Mayor of Seoul, Park Won Soon, in Tashkent, the Jahon information agency reported.

The Mayor of South Korea’s capital specially arrived in Tashkent to personally present the invitation of the President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in to the Uzbek President to make a state visit to this country before the end of this year.

Accepting the invitation, President Mirziyoyev emphasized that today relations of friendship, mutually beneficial cooperation and strategic partnership firmly binds Uzbekistan and South Korea.

The Republic of Korea has traditionally been a leading investment and technological partner in implementation of priority programs on diversifying and modernizing Uzbekistan’s industry and infrastructure. Dozens of major projects have been implemented and are being implemented in various sectors of the economy, attracting investments of leading South Korean companies and banks for more than 7 billion dollars.

Bilateral relations are expanding in scientific and technical, cultural and humanitarian spheres, in medicine and education.

Intensive contacts at the highest level have contributed to the high level of interaction and close cooperation.

Development of practical cooperation between sister cities — Tashkent and Seoul — was also discussed at the meeting.

Particular attention was paid to attracting advanced South Korean experience in the sphere of organization of an effective city management system, development of a modern transport system, housing and communal services based on widespread application of modern technologies. The importance of active interaction in the field of urban planning, architecture and landscape design was noted.

An agreement was reached on regular mutual visits in order to prepare and promote joint projects between the capitals of the two countries.