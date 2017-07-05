ASHGABAT (TCA) — The first Universal Exhibition of Goods of the People’s Republic of China, organized by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan jointly with the Ministry of Commerce and the Committee for Promotion of International Trade and the Government of China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, opened in Ashgabat on July 4, the State News Agency of Turkmenistan reported.

The specialized show was initiated by President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov of Turkmenistan and President Xi Jinping of China, and is part of events marking the 25th anniversary since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

The event gathered delegations of heads and specialists of about seventy companies and firms representing the industrial potential of various regions of China, including the First Chinese Automobile Corporation (FAW), China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), telecommunications and information technology giant Huawei, and TBEA Group Corporation.

The show presents manufacturers of electrical equipment — Xinjiang Longbo Electrical & Mechanical Equipment and Qinghai Dekun Electronic Technology Company presented their new energy-saving lamps and lighting systems. The construction materials sector is represented by suppliers of aluminum profiles Shandong Guangyao Super-Thin Glass and Zhangjiagang City Best Machinery. Proposals in the field of unmanned aerial vehicles for the needs of agriculture are presented by Xinjiang Tianshan Agricultural Yu Aviation Technology.

A separate section of the exhibition presents food-industry products of China, produced on the basis of advanced scientific technologies and cultural traditions of the Chinese people.

The exhibition will be open until July 6.