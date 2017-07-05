ASTANA (TCA) — The meeting of Kazakhstan’s Government on July 4, chaired by Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev, reviewed the course of implementation of the country’s Comprehensive Privatization Plan for 2016-2020, the official website of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan reported.

Minister of Finance Bakhyt Sultanov reported on the intermediate results of measures taken to accelerate the sale of state property and quasi-public sector and forthcoming tasks as part of the approved schedules. Since 2016, the Comprehensive Privatization Plan has privatized 221 facilities and 189 facilities are in the process of reorganization or liquidation.

"The measures taken have made it possible to intensify the privatization process, and most of the objects of the Comprehensive Plan (more than 80 percent) will be privatized already this year. In general, all prerequisites for timely and successful implementation of measures to execute the Comprehensive Privatization Plan have been created," Sultanov said.

Prime Minister Sagintayev instructed the heads of government agencies and holdings to comply with the schedule for the sale of facilities and ensure its timely implementation.

In addition, the prime minister ordered the ministries of national economy, finance and justice to finalize a list of objects that will remain in state ownership.

Deputy Minister of National Economy Berik Sholpankulov told a press conference following the Government meeting that independent consultants for financial audit have been involved for pre-sale evaluation and search for potential investors.

Sholpankulov added that in accordance with the plan, the privatization of 17 large companies of Samruk-Kazyna national wealth fund will take place in 2019-2020.