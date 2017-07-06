DUSHANBE (TCA) — The Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif, who arrived in Tajikistan on a two-day official visit on July 5, held talks with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon in Dushanbe.

Rahmon and Nawaz Sharif expressed satisfaction with the progress made in bilateral relations and acknowledged the need to further expand bilateral economic cooperation and develop the work of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between Tajikistan and Pakistan, the Tajik president’s press service said.

The two sides welcomed the signing of a Tajikistan–Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement, which aims to enhance transportation services between the two countries.

They also expressed their hope that the business circles of Pakistan would participate in the operation of the free economic zones of Tajikistan and the implementation of medium and large scale projects in the country in the spheres of industry, energy, transportation, tourism, education and healthcare.

Rahmon pointed out that Tajikistan is a landlocked country and once again stresses its interest in using the capabilities of sea ports of Pakistan and existing transit networks to expand trade at the regional level.

The two sides acknowledged the need to cooperate on the implementation of the regional project of high-voltage electricity transmission line CASA-1000 to deliver electricity from Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan via Afghanistan.

During the talks the parties also discussed a wide range of issues regarding regional and international problems, in particular the current political situation in Afghanistan, the fight against international terrorism and extremism, illegal drug trade and other forms of transnational organized crime.