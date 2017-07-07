ASHGABAT (TCA) — The first universal exhibition of China goods in Turkmenistan closed in Ashgabat, the State News Agency of Turkmenistan reported on July 6.

Over 100 senior executives and specialists of leading companies and firms from different provinces of China, including Qinghai, Zhejiang, Jiangsu, and Shandong, attended the three-day exhibition. A large number of exponents represented China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR) and Kizilsu Kyrgyz Autonomous Prefecture of China.

Senior officials of the Ministry of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations of Turkmenistan held talks with the Chinese delegation led by the vice chairman of the Government of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

Representatives of the XUAR Commerce Department took part in the talks, which focused on boosting mutual trade turnover, and other proposals. In particular, the parties discussed exchanging experience in textile production, launching joint projects to develop greenhouse farming and creating enterprises manufacturing domestic appliances.

The Chinese party put forward a proposal to construct a truck assembly plant of Sinotruk (a Chinese state-owned truck manufacturer) in Turkmenistan.

The sides also considered the possibility of holding an exhibition and fair of Turkmenistan-made products in China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region in 2018.

The Chinese delegation invited representatives of Turkmenistan to take part in the 2017 China Eurasia Expo which will take place in late August in the city of Urumqi. The exhibition will focus on the theme of “Building the Silk Road Commercial and Trade Platform to Boost Win-Win Economic Cooperation”.