BISHKEK (TCA) — The United States should team up with the major players in the region, most notably with Russia, to tackle the terror threat in the Middle East and Afghanistan, Ali Ahmad Karimi, an Afghan political observer, told Russia’s Sputnik news agency.

Karimi believes that Washington obviously cannot tackle the terrorist threat posed by the Taliban alone, emphasizing that the US still lacks a clear strategy both in the Middle East and Afghanistan.

Karimi highlighted that the Pentagon's previous strategy in Afghanistan has obviously failed and alienated the local population from the US. Taking into accounts its earlier failures, the US military is developing a new plan, he noted.

"After the failure of plan A, the US embarked on the implementation of Plan B. The White House pinned its hopes on its allies and Pakistan in Afghanistan, and Saudi Arabia and Jordan — in Iraq and Syria. However, that didn't work: Russia has achieved success in the fight against terrorism, which boosted its reputation in the international arena. Now the US is forced to proceed with the Plan C," Karimi said.

America's war in Afghanistan has become the country’s longest foreign war in history. However, it seems that Washington is not ready to bring it to a halt. The matter is that the US cannot withdraw from the region without scoring a victory over the Taliban, Karimi said, adding that Washington's defeat in the region would amount to a "collapse of the American empire".

"The US will continue to wage war in Afghanistan only in order to uphold its honor. After all, this is not a war of the Afghani people, this is the war of the US which has also dragged NATO into it," he said.

"The deployment of a new foreign military contingent in Afghanistan will not lead to the defeat of the Taliban," the Afghan observer believes, "Now their [Taliban's] morale is stronger than ever. In over 16 years of war, the US hasn't managed to win a victory. As a result, heavy losses were incurred, and Kabul became the most insecure city in Afghanistan."