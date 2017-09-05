ASTANA (TCA) — On September 5 the United Nations held a press conference to sum up the results of its participation in the international specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 “Future Energy” in Astana, Kazakhstan. EXPO brought together global leaders to assess where the world stands on sustainable energy and how to boost that agenda together.

At EXPO-2017, the United Nations was represented by nine agencies: UNDP, UNEP, UNESCAP, UNESCO, UNHCR, UNIDO, UNICEF, IAEA, and UN Women. The agencies presented the best practices in sustainable energy as well as demonstrated the result of the United Nations’ work in the region.

Located at the International Organizations Plaza Pavilion, the UN section attracted 100,000 of visitors, who had a chance to test out interactive exhibits, meet UN EXPO volunteers and learn more about the green energy solutions offered by the UN. Within the three months of EXPO, the United Nations’ agencies hosted a number of events – from the Human Development Report presentation to a youth hackathon, from painting master-classes to the International Youth Day – the United Nations once again proved that “Future Energy” - the overwhelming theme of EXPO-2017 - is far beyond just renewable energy sources. It rests upon actions that empower the lives of people – the greatest energy source of all.

“Innovations, new ideas, unconventional thinking and approaches as well as other findings made during this EXPO draw global attention to the fact that sustainable development is unthinkable without sustainable energy,” said UN Deputy Commissioner-General for EXPO-2017 and UN Resident Coordinator for Kazakhstan Norimasa Shimomura.

During the press conference, the representatives of the United Nations answered questions from journalists, shared their view on the future of sustainable energy in Kazakhstan, and reminded about the work done by the United Nations in Kazakhstan and talked about the future development plans in the region.