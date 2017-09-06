ASTANA (TCA) — The 11th KAZENERGY Eurasian Forum will be held in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana on September 7 and 8, and will be one of the key events of the International Specialized Exhibition EXPO-2017 ‘Energy of the Future’ being held in Astana from 10 June until 10 September.

The main theme of the 11th KAZENERGY Eurasian Forum will be ‘Creating the Energy of the Future’.

The key themes of the programme will include the effective management of sustainable energy sources; control over the production, storage, and use of energy resources; ensuring access to energy sources; climate change and reducing carbon dioxide emissions; stimulating the use of alternative energy sources; and the introduction of energy efficiency programs.

The final objectives of the KAZENERGY Forum discussions are:

1. To investigate the role of natural resources in energy systems in the short and medium term;

2. To raise the importance of the regional aspect in achieving sustainable energy development;

3. To review the issues of energy saving and energy efficiency improvement, mitigation of the energy industry impact on environment, development and implementation of new ecologically safe and cost effective technologies and balanced usage of renewable resources;

4. To raise public awareness of various prospective directions of energy industry development;

5. To present new opinions of leading energy companies regarding energy, ecology and climate.

The program of the Forum includes plenary and program sessions, and sub-forum events, including Research and Practical Conferences, Round Table Discussions, Innovative School, Youth Forum and the meeting of the Women Energy Club.