TASHKENT (TCA) — Uzbekistan plans to launch the country’s largest pulp and paper factory by the end of 2019 in the Tashkent region, the Jahon information agency reports.

The new production facility will help to meet the country’s needs for pulp and paper products and reduce their imports.

The enterprise, the construction of which will be launched this year, will deeply process poplars, cotton stalks, Jerusalem artichokes, rice and wheat straw.

The project is initiated by Eso Paper Industry, and the National Bank of Uzbekistan is a financial donor.

It is estimated that after the launch, the factory will produce 16,500 tons of pulp and paper products per year. The total cost of the project exceeds $10.3 million, $3.1 million of which will be allocated by the project initiator, and the remaining $7.2 million by the National Bank in the form of a loan.

The Tashkent Region Municipality will allocate two sites for the project implementation by the end of September. The manufacture will be located on the first site of 20 hectares, and the other site of 900 hectares will be used as a raw material base for the creation of poplar plantations.

Moreover, the company has received an impressive list of benefits and preferences. It is exempt from land tax, property tax in the part of fixed production assets, and until January 1, 2025, from customs fees for imported technological equipment and spare parts for it, as well as for raw materials and components.