ASTANA (TCA) — The transport and logistics capabilities of Kazakhstan, which is located at the intersection of international transport corridors of Eurasia, were presented by Kanat Alpysbaev, the head of Kazakhstan’s national railways company Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ), at the international сonference "Integrated Transport Corridors Europe-Asia" in Odessa, Ukraine late last week, KTZ’s press office reported.

The conference discussed issues of improving the existing logistics of land, sea and air transport, and cooperation in the implementation of promising transport initiatives in the Eurasian space, and the development of integrated transport corridors between Europe and Asia.

"Thanks to the implementation of large-scale infrastructure projects in Kazakhstan, new transcontinental routes have been laid and a new architecture of Euro-Asian transport corridors has been formed," Alpysbaev said.

KTZ is actively developing transcontinental transit transportations in the direction of Asia-Europe. At present, the Kazakh-Chinese terminal is operating in the port of Lianyungang in China, new railway lines have been built, the Dry Port on the Kazakhstan-China border is operating, the ports of Aktau and Kuryk in the Caspian Sea are developing. The SEZ "Khorgos - Eastern Gates" is successfully operating.

"All this provides additional opportunities and variability in the transportation of goods from Asia to Europe, including through the Caspian Sea to Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey, and Ukraine," Alpysbaev said.

"At present, the main cargo flow of containers is along the China-Europe-China route, where Kazakhstan fully provides these transportations with rolling stock," Alpysbaev said, adding that "on the route China-Kazakhstan-Caucasus-Turkey and Eastern Europe, the transportation potential is estimated at 300 thousand TEU by 2020".