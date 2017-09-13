ASTANA (TCA) — The first Interregional Cooperation Forum of Kazakhstan and China took place in the city of Nanning (China) on September 11-12 with the participation of the First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin and Vice Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Zhang Gaoli, the official website of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan reported.

The forum gathered governors of Kazakhstan’s and China’s provinces and representatives of companies and the business communities of both countries.

"The forum organized at the initiative of the heads of our states will give a new impetus to strengthening friendship, good-neighborly relations and strategic partnership between our countries," Askar Mamin said, noting "the importance of the Forum as a unique platform for bilateral dialogue and effective consultations on actual issues of interregional cooperation of Kazakhstan and China.”

The First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan noted the timeliness of the Forum in the context of linking Kazakhstan’s Nurly Zhol economic program with China’s One Belt, One Road Initiative.

"The initiative of the Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev to link the Economic Belt of the Silk Road with the Nurly Zhol program allowed attracting investments and coordinating the actions of the two countries on infrastructure projects," Mamin noted.

Mamin called the Cross-border Cooperation Program between Kazakhstan and China for 2015-2020, signed in December 2015, "one of the most important documents of cooperation between the border regions of Kazakhstan and China."

Within the framework of the Interregional Cooperation Forum, the Chairman of the Kazakh meat processing company Batys Mark Lamb, Rakhimzhan Ismagambetov, and the Chairman of the Chinese company Zheng & Agrotechnology Co. Ltd. Li Xianming signed a Memorandum on the establishment of a modern feeding site for 30 thousand sheep for slaughter and export of mutton to China. The volume of Chinese investments will make $47 million. The project will be implemented in 2018.

Also, Chairman of the Board of Kazakh Invest national company Maksat Kabashev and the head of Silver Tiger Capital Cui Lunfei signed a framework agreement on cooperation to create a joint investment fund with a capitalization of $250 million.