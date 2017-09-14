ASTANA (TCA) — On September 13, during the meeting on digitalization of Kazakhstan’s economy chaired by President Nursultan Nazarbayev, the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev presented the government’s Program of Innovative Development "Digital Kazakhstan", the official website of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan reported.

Sagintayev reported that the government has chosen a strategy for the accelerated digitization of nine industries. At the same time, special emphasis is placed on energy, agro-industrial complex, industry, logistics, and information technology sector. It is planned to give an additional impulse to technological modernization of the country's flagship industries and to create conditions for large-scale growth of labor productivity.

The Program is based on the development of the mobile state, the formation of a creative society and the development of a new infrastructure necessary for the digital transformation of the country. In all segments, "ice-breaker projects" have been identified, designed to "break into" all sectors of the economy for the emergence of new types of digital business. To date, there are 23 such "ice-breakers" and their list will always be open.

The Prime Minister stressed that a strong digital country begins with a strong business fully integrated into the world of digital solutions. Therefore, the Program is aimed at widespread adoption and use of digital technologies by businesses in all priority sectors. In this direction, a system of incentives for digitalization for entrepreneurs will be created.

The priorities of this work are improving the regulatory framework and regulation, reducing costs for digital transformation of enterprises, creating special conditions for attracting investments in digital projects.

Another anchor of the Program will be the infrastructure base of the digital economy and, first of all, ubiquitous Internet access. Providing the whole country with wide access to the Internet will create conditions for the outstripping development of many sectors of the digital economy that are oriented towards users. The most significant among them are distance education, telemedicine, and e-commerce.

Also, the Program focuses on the innovative development of the medical services market. In this direction, the widespread use of innovative solutions based on artificial intelligence technologies and the processing of large data will be expanded.

In addition, a major impetus for the domestic IT sector will be the task set in the Program for 80% digitization of public services by 2021. Domestic developers will be able to create independent large IT solutions, national brands of Kazakhstan in the IT sector.