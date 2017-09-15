TASHKENT (TCA) — Uzbekistan’s capital Tashkent is hosting “Textile equipment and technologies – CAITME 2017” and “Textile industry – Textile Expo Uzbekistan 2017” international exhibitions, the largest exposition of its kind in the CIS and Central Asia, the Jahon information agency reports.

This year the exhibitions gathered more than 350 companies from 22 countries such as Austria, Belarus, Belgium, China, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Great Britain, India, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Romania, Russia, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, the USA, and Uzbekistan, that represent their modern technologies and products.

The Uzbek pavilion informs the world community about large-scale reforms implemented in the light industry of Uzbekistan. The forum is also a convenient platform for acquaintance of domestic business entities with the latest technologies of well-known foreign companies, and for establishing cooperation with leading foreign manufacturers and exchanging experience with foreign experts.

Spinning equipment, winding machines, textile, sewing, dyeing and finishing equipment, weaving machines, stuffing machines, hosiery machines, compressors, sewing needles, quality control systems, chemicals, paints and other equipment for the production of textile products are presented at the exhibition.

There are even more Italian entrepreneurs — traditional participants of the event — this year. Representatives of 17 companies are taking part at the national stand of Italy organized by the Institute for Foreign Trade of Italy and the Association of Textile Machinery of Italy.

High-quality export-oriented textile products of Uzbek manufacturers are traditionally represented at the stands of “Textile industry – Textile Expo Uzbekistan 2017” exhibition, demonstrating yarn, knitted fabric, ready-made garments, and knitwear.

In accordance with the Program of modernization and diversification of production for 2015-2019, Uzbekistan plans to implement 77 major investment projects in the light industry with attraction of direct investments exceeding $900 million. Implementation of these projects will create more than 40 thousand workplaces.