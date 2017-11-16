ASHGABAT (TCA) — A workshop for canine officers and veterinarians on using service dogs to ensure border security in Turkmenistan, organized by the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat, concluded on 13 November near the Turkmen capital.

The eight-day workshop was made up of two parts: a course on the effective use of special dogs and a course on the effective use of search dogs. It was organized as part of an extra-budgetary project to enhance the capacities of canine centres.

Service dogs are used worldwide to ensure border security and public safety in crowded places such as airports and train stations. Service dog training techniques and approaches are constantly evolving and adapting to current and emerging border-related threats.

The workshop provided a platform for the exchange of experiences and best practices involving service and search dogs to protect state borders, detect narcotics and psychoactive substances in busy public places, and to ensure appropriate veterinary care for dogs.

Canine experts from Belarus shared best practices on the use of service and search dogs and stressed the importance and relevance of service and search dogs in an age of high technology, which offers myriad technological solutions to the security challenges the world is facing.

Natalya Drozd, head of the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat said: “Today’s workshop offered an excellent opportunity to share international standards and national practices on the effective use of service and search dogs in ensuring border security. The OSCE stands ready to support the State Border Service of Turkmenistan by sharing the best practices of the OSCE participating States.”

As part of the project, the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat also organized a study visit to Belgium that focused on the involvement of dogs in protecting the state border. The visit enabled Turkmenistan’s State Border Service’s canine officers to exchange experiences with their colleagues from the Canine Department of the Federal Police of Belgium.

The project is being funded by the governments of Japan and Germany.