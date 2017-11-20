DUSHANBE (TCA) — A new aluminum plant will be built on the grounds of the existing aluminum company in Tajikistan, Igor Sattarov, spokesman of Tajik Aluminum Company state unitary enterprise, told a briefing in Dushanbe, Avesta news agency reported on November 18.

In his words, in 2018 Tajik Aluminum Company (TALCO) will start a program of phased modernization of its aluminum production with the introduction of the latest technology.

“Today the company, which will turn 43 years in four months, has to spend huge money on repair of worn-out and outdated equipment. The modernization program will allow in the near future replacing the outdated equipment with modern energy-saving equipment, which will help to greatly increase our aluminum production,” Sattarov said.

The company plans to use Chinese aluminum production technology, which has proven energy efficient.

During the recent visit of Tajik President Emomali Rahmon to China, Tajik Aluminum Company and China’s Yunnan Construction and Investment Holding Group signed a memorandum of cooperation on joint construction of a new aluminum plant on the grounds of TALCO.

The Chinese company has already prepared a preliminary feasibility study for the project.

The new plant is to produce 503 thousand tons of aluminum per year and will create 1,100 new jobs.

Construction will start in 2018 and should be completed in 1.5 years.

The project is estimated to cost $1.6 billion.

Aluminum is the largest export item of Tajikistan today.