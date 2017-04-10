KABUL (TCA) — Statistics shows that Iran’s trade with Afghanistan in 2016 amounted to $1.8 billion USD and that trade between Afghanistan and Pakistan dropped, Afghanistan’s TOLOnews agency reported.

Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI) says Iran retained its position as Afghanistan’s largest trade partner in 2016.

Statistics by the ACCI shows that Iran’s trade with Afghanistan for 2016 was $1.8 billion USD, whereas trade between Afghanistan and Pakistan in 2016 dropped by $1.2 billion USD.

Iran’s exports to Afghanistan over the past year were estimated to be $1.8 billion USD, the ACCI said.

Meanwhile, the Afghan Ministry of Commerce and Industries said that currently, countries in the region and around the world, except Pakistan, are looking to expand their economic and trade cooperation with Afghanistan.

Based on the ACCI’s statistics, trade between Afghanistan and Iran was estimated to total almost $2 billion USD, with Pakistan at $1.3 billion USD, China at $1 billion USD, Turkmenistan at $700 million USD and with Kazakhstan at $500 million USD.

“Currently there are several countries that are willing to provide our needs, they are even prepared to give us subsidies on food items and export them to Afghanistan,” said ACCI CEO Atiqullah Nusrat.

The Afghan ministry of commerce and industries has said that trade volume between Afghanistan and Pakistan dropped over Pakistan’s moves to shut trade routes and strained relations between the two countries.

Back in February, Pakistan closed its key crossings with Afghanistan. Fresh border restrictions by Pakistan apparently opened new doors of trade and commerce opportunities for Afghanistan and during this period, Afghanistan’s trade and commercial ties have expanded with Iran, Turkey, India, and Central Asian countries.