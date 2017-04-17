ASTANA (TCA) — An agreement on the opening of Representative Office of Kazakhstan in the Silicon Valley was signed during the working trip of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev to the United States from April 11 to 14, the official website of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan reported.

The relevant Memorandum was signed between National Infocommunication Holding Zerde JSC, Autonomous Cluster Fund Park of Innovative Technologies (ACF PIT) and Venture Capital GVA Fund.

The Innovative Representative Office will provide a platform for the development of technological start-ups from Kazakhstan to the Silicon Valley, access to the best technological ideas and start-ups of the Valley for the development of corporations, business and science in Kazakhstan.

The main goal of the opening of the Representative Office is to create a "bridge" between Kazakhstan and the Silicon Valley for the exchange of information on the trends of global technological development and attracting innovations and investments into the economy of Kazakhstan. This will allow the country to more efficiently conduct technological modernization of production companies and enterprises, as outlined in the Message of the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev "Third modernization of Kazakhstan: global competitiveness".

During the trip, Prime Minister Sagintayev met with representatives of Chevron, Citigroup, Bloomberg, WR Berkley Group, GE Transportation, OSI Systems, Pfizer, Cisco, Robomatter Inc., IBM Watson Center, Autodesk, Tesla Motors, Bridge West Group, Learn Capital, Sound Hound, Uber, DFJ, Silicon Valley Innovation Center, Plug and Play Tech Center, Google, Jabil and Microsoft.

They discussed cooperation in the areas of IT technologies, engineering, energy, mining, chemical, food and processing industries, telecommunications, transport of the future, construction, education, and healthcare.

Sagintayev met with former mayors of New York City Rudolph Giuliani and Michael Bloomberg. During the talks, issues of cooperation in the development of telecommunications infrastructure, as well as in the development of Astana International Financial Center were discussed. In addition, an important result of the meetings was the agreement on the opening of Bloomberg office and TV channel in Astana.