ASTANA (TCA) — Israel’s agricultural company LR GROUP has proposed to create a joint fund in Kazakhstan for implementing various projects, attracting foreign investors, and introducing new technologies to become a major exporter of agricultural products. This was announced during a meeting of Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Agriculture Minister Askar Myrzakhmetov with the leadership of LR GROUP on April 20, the official website of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan reported.

LR GROUP specializes in vegetable growing, oil production, biofuel, development of poultry farms, and greenhouse complexes.

During the talks, Deputy Prime Minister Myrzakhmetov said that the project is mutually beneficial for both sides and instructed the National Holding Company KazAgro to begin the preparatory work. After the calculations are made by the joint working group, an appropriate agreement will be signed.

During his working trip to Israel earlier in April, Myrzakhmetov met with more than 60 representatives of the Israeli business community and signed several agreements.

Myrzakhmetov met with the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development of the State of Israel, a member of the Knesset (Parliament of Israel) from the party Jewish House Uri Ariel.

The parties signed the Roadmap for Cooperation in the Agricultural Sector for 2017-2018 as part of the Agreement between the Governments of Kazakhstan and Israel.

In addition, a Declaration of Intent to establish a commercial demonstration farm in Kazakhstan was signed. On the basis of this farm, demonstration of technologies in various areas of agriculture is planned.

Israel is one of the major exporters of fresh agricultural products and a world leader in agricultural technology.