ASHGABAT (TCA) — United Nations Children’s Fund on April 25 congratulated the Government of Turkmenistan for having been elected to the UNICEF Executive Board for the period 2018-2020 and to the Commission on Status of Women for four years. The decision was announced at the meeting of the United Nations Economic and Social Council at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on 19 April 2017.

As an Executive Board member, which is the governing body of UNICEF providing intergovernmental support and oversight to the organization, Turkmenistan will take part in reviewing UNICEF activities and approving its policies, country programmes and budgets. Thus, it is an opportunity for the Government of Turkmenistan to contribute and influence the transformative agenda for children and women at the global level. It will also position the Government, leading by example globally in upholding its obligations to the Rights of the Children in its policy, programming and practice in the country. The efforts of the young nation towards its contribution in development and protection of children and women is well recognised for its accomplishments in successive years.

“We are both delighted and proud of this news about Turkmenistan’s election to the Executive Board and with this brings a greater sense of responsibility and motivation to do well and do even better that we have achieved so far together in partnerships in our collective aspirations and commitment for delivering on results for children and women in this country. Turkmenistan has achieved impressive gains over the past decade. The progress made is a testament to the Government’s strong commitment to improving the well-being of its children and women, through investments in child health, early learning and quality and improved learning outcomes in education, and the ratification of key international human rights instruments and conventions,” acknowledged Shaheen Nilofer, UNICEF Representative.

UNICEF and the Turkmen Government continue to build on the years of partnerships and the strong relationship in further addressing the recommendations of the 2015 concluding observations of the Conventions of the Rights of the Children, monitoring and reporting of the implementation of the critical child related SDG indicators. The Government of Turkmenistan has the resources, political will and leadership, and good foundations it needs to progressively expand investments in inclusive health, education and protection programmes for children.