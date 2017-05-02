ALMATY (TCA) — A Forum of Entrepreneurs will take place on May 12 in the territory of the Khorgos International Center for Cross-Border Cooperation. The main organizer of the forum is the Khorgos International Center of Cross-Border Cooperation under the auspices of the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan and the Government of the city of Khorgos (China), Atameken reported.

The Khorgos International Center of Cross-Border Cooperation is a public company established under the Agreements between the Governments of Kazakhstan and China for the creation of the Khorgos International Center for Trans-boundary Cooperation in the Almaty region on the Kazakh-Chinese border.

The Forum of Entrepreneurs will include presentations of the Kazakhstan and Chinese parts of the Khorgos International Center of Cross-Border Cooperation, and presentations of the current and potential investors.

The forum participants will discuss a wide range of issues related to the development of business in the field of cross-border cooperation within the framework of the Khorgos center.

The event is designed to determine the priority areas for business development, and will allow the business itself to raise a number of questions and get exhaustive answers to them, as well as to get an opportunity to participate in the implementation of a unique project — the Khorgos International Center of Cross-Border Cooperation.

The forum organizers invite entrepreneurs to participate in the Forum.