TASHKENT (TCA) — Uzbekistan is a leading manufacturer of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in the region of Central Asia, the Jahon information agency reported. In 2016, a total of 88.2 thousand cars, 3,420 ISUZU buses and trucks, and a thousand of MAN trucks went from the production lines of Uzbekistan’s automobile manufacturer JSC Uzavtosanoat.

Producing competitive vehicles at the level of world standards is a priority for the company.

Currently, JSC Uzavtosanoat within its structure has effectively operating enterprises that produce cars, buses, trucks, parts and components for cars, and consumer goods.

Over the past year, enterprises of the Uzbek automotive industry manufactured products worth over 4.2 trillion Uzbek soums.

In 2016 Uzavtosanoat put into operation three new projects with 240 new jobs.

Along with this, the company made vehicles rebranding and expanded the network of sales in export markets. It made presentations of the new car brands in Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Moldova, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

Implementation of the export strategy has allowed not only to provide an additional production load capacity, but also to increase brand awareness on an international level and expand the company’s customer base.

The geography of exports has expanded. Due to the development of seven new markets in the Middle East countries (Lebanon, Jordan and Iraq) and Africa (Ghana, Senegal, Côte D'ivoire and Nigeria), the share of Uzbek vehicles exports to non-traditional markets increased from 1.5% in 2012 to 29% in 2016.