TASHKENT (TCA) — The State Committee for Investments of Uzbekistan last week hosted a roundtable on "Actual issues of solving transport and logistics problems, developing strategic transport corridors and attracting foreign investment in this sphere", the Jahon information agency reported.

The roundtable participants — members of the Uzbek parliament and Cabinet of Ministers — noted that Central Asia is a region where transport and logistics are developing rapidly. In recent years, extensive work has been done to improve the transport infrastructure and open new international corridors, particularly in Uzbekistan. Many projects are implemented to support the transport industry, increase transit potential, expand export and import opportunities.

Speakers at the event noted that the geographical location of Uzbekistan in the center of the Great Silk Road is a strategically important aspect and an incentive for the development of a network of logistics centers for trade infrastructure.

Uzbekistan has to date signed more than 100 international agreements and protocols on transport and transit issues, including about 30 conventions. In addition, Uzbekistan is a member of the International Union of Railways, the Organization for Railways Cooperation, the International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations, ESCAP, TRACECA and several other international organizations. At present, 44 foreign destinations with a total length of 37 thousand kilometers are provided for foreign road carriers transporting goods through the territory of the country by road.

The electrified railway line Angren-Pap passing through the Kamchik Pass, located at an altitude of 2.2 thousand meters above sea level, was put into operation by Uzbekistan’s national railway company Uzbekiston Temir Yullari in 2016. It was a great achievement in the field of transport and logistics services and passenger transportation, as it created the most important link of the new international transit railway corridor China - Central Asia - Europe.