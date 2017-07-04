TASHKENT (TCA) — Russian and Uzbekistan armed forces will hold the first joint military exercises since 2005 in Uzbekistan this autumn, Russian media reported.

The Russian and Uzbek militaries will hold joint tactical exercises at the Forish training ground in October 2017, Assistant Commander of Russia’s Central Military District, Colonel Yaroslav Roshchupkin, said on July 3, Russia’s TASS news agency reported.

"The working meeting between the delegations of the Russian and Uzbek Defense Ministries led by Commander of the Central Military District, Colonel-General Vladimir Zarudnitsky, and Uzbekistan’s Defense Minister, Colonel-General Kabul Berdiyev, has ended in Tashkent. During the meeting, the parties discussed the situation in the Central Asian region reaffirming their interest in developing cooperation. Staff talks that will focus on regional security issues, the joint tactical exercise at Uzbekistan's Forish ground and other events will be held as part of this cooperation," Roshchupkin said.

Russia will be represented by the Central Military District troops at the drills. Work is in progress on the details of the upcoming exercises, specifically, the number of military personnel and equipment, Roshchupkin said.

He added that similar exercises were held in 2005 in Uzbekistan.

The Forish training ground is located 250 kilometers (155 miles) outside the Uzbek capital, Tashkent, on the northern slopes of the Nuratau ridge.