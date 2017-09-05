KABUL (TCA) — Representatives of Afghanistan, China, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan will meet within the next two months in Iran to discuss progress of a new railway project that will directly connect the five countries, Afghanistan Railway Authority said on September 4, TOLOnews agency reported.

The railway authority said the meeting will be convened so that concerned parties can discuss problems and construction progress.

According to the authority, technical and economic assessments of the first and second phases of the railway line in Afghanistan have been completed and that construction work will start soon.

The Afghan railway officials said that 50 percent of the total railway line will run through Afghanistan.

“A big part, almost 50 percent of the route, goes through Afghanistan. In fact, Afghanistan is the closest route to connect China and other countries to Iran’s ports,” the head of Afghanistan’s Railway Authority, Abdul Bari Sediqi said.

Meanwhile, the Afghan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI) said once the railway line has been built, transit costs between the participating countries will decrease significantly.

“Two things are important in goods transit: the first one is time and the second one is cost. Less money and time will be spent if transportation is done by rail,” ACCI spokesman, Seyam Pesarlay, said.

The five-nation railway project that includes Iran, China, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Afghanistan will eventually be 2,200 km long. In Afghanistan the railway will run from Kunduz to Herat province.