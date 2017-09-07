BISHKEK (TCA) — The Embassy of Switzerland in the Kyrgyz Republic and the Kyrgyz Ministry of Health will award fourteen automobiles Lada 21310 to family group practitioners of the Ton, Jeti Oguz and Tyup rayons of the Issyk-Kul oblast of Kyrgyzstan.

The award ceremony will take place on September 8 at the Ministry of Health.

These cars are granted in the context of the project “Health Facilities Autonomy” supported by the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic and financed by the Government of Switzerland through the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC).

The “Health Facilities Autonomy” project is a contribution to the national programme "Den Sooluk". It aims to improve the access of rural population to the services of family practitioners and to enhance the effectiveness and quality of health care delivery by increasing the autonomy of health care organizations. The project also implements initiatives for efficient use of infrastructure, financial, personnel and logistical resources. It has been on-going since 2015 in the pilot rayons of the Issyk-kul oblast such as Ton, Jeti Oguz and Tyup.

In these rayons, more than twenty “family group practitioners” provide primary health care services to the population. The project helped to establish a system of regular visits to the villages by doctors. The cars financed by the Swiss government will help “family group practitioners” to reach remote areas. The cars will also improve transportation of patients in case of emergency and transportation of biomaterials for laboratory tests.