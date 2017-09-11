ASTANA (TCA) — The 11th KAZENERGY Eurasian Forum was held in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana on September 7 and 8, as one of the key events of the International Specialized Exhibition EXPO-2017 ‘Energy of the Future’ which was held in Astana from 10 June until 10 September. The main theme of the KAZENERGY Forum was ‘Creating the Energy of the Future’.

"The theme ‘Creating the energy of the future’ is very relevant, it was proved by the discussions that took place during the forum,” said the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev, as reported by the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan. “We support the idea of sustainable economic development, but there is also an open question of security when using new types of energy. We must not forget the importance of climate change. The future of world energy is already determined today. The presented new technologies at EXPO-2017 change the landscape of the world energy sector."

"We support key UN initiatives, the Paris Climate Agreement, which Kazakhstan has already ratified. On the basis of EXPO-2017, we are deploying the work of an international green technology center and investing in the energy of the future, which will allow us to ensure cooperation with the UN and OECD countries with a view to moving to a green economy in the region of Central Asia. Kazakhstan remains a reliable supplier of energy resources to the world community," the Prime Minister said.

Also, a press conference was organized at the Forum dedicated to the presentation of the book "Oil and Gas of Independent Kazakhstan". The initiator of the book was the Association KAZENERGY. Kanat Bozumbaev, Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan, stressed that Astana has become a unique platform for working out specific proposals in the field of energy development.

"All these events emphasize the seriousness of the topics discussed at the KAZENERGY Eurasian Forum. Issues of integration, provision of energy-critical energy-related innovative solutions to the renewable energy sector were discussed. The share of alternative renewable energy sources in Kazakhstan by the year 2050 should be 50%," the Energy Minister said.

"We hope that you will be able to visit the Expo in Dubai in 2020,” said the Minister of Energy of the United Arab Emirates, Suheil Muhammad. “We study all forms of energy to achieve balance. I came to Kazakhstan to share the experience of the UAE in this regard. We will continue to work to maintain stability in all respects.”