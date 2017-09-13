BISHKEK (TCA) — The University of Technology Sydney (UTS) and the University of Central Asia (UCA) on September 12 signed an agreement in Australia to strengthen the relationship between the two institutions and encourage cooperation in the field of Communications and Media.

“We look forward to great things happening with this partnership,” said Professor Andrew Parfitt, Provost and Senior Vice President at UTS. “Although we have a strong international programme, with the largest number of students going overseas of any Australian university, this is the first time UTS will be involved with countries of the former Soviet Union.” Among the areas of collaboration between the two institutions are curriculum development, exchange of faculty and students, sharing of teaching resources and strategies, joint conferences, seminars, and exhibitions.

Representing the University of Central Asia at the signing was Dr. Shamsh Kassim-Lakha, Chairman of the Board of Trustees. “We explored many universities before deciding to partner with UTS. The strength and reputation of their programme in Communications and Media was most impressive, and we are particularly comfortable with their innovative and hands-on approach to teaching. Now that UTS will have a footprint in Central Asia, we hope that in time other partnerships with the programmes of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) can be developed.”

UCA’s five-year degree programme consists of an intensive preparatory programme, followed by a four-year liberal arts core curriculum, rooted in the issues of mountain communities in Central Asia. Students are currently pursuing specialisations in Computer Science or Communications and Media at the Campus in Naryn, Kyrgyzstan, and Economics or Earth and Environmental Science at the Campus in Khorog, Tajikistan.

The University of Central Asia (UCA) was founded in 2000. The Presidents of Tajikistan, the Kyrgyz Republic and Kazakhstan, and His Highness the Aga Khan, signed the International Treaty and Charter establishing this secular, private, not for profit University, which was ratified by the respective parliaments and registered with the United Nations. UCA’s mission is to promote the social and economic development of Central Asia, particularly its mountain societies, by offering an internationally recognised standard of higher education, and helping the peoples of the region to preserve and draw upon their rich cultural traditions as assets for the future.