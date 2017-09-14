DUSHANBE (TCA) — On September 13, Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon and President of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) Dr. Bandar Hajjar gave the official start to the construction and reconstruction of Kulob-Shamsiddin Shohin section of Kulob–Kalaikhumb motor road, the press service of the Tajik president reported.

This road section is 32 km long and will be reconstructed for $51 million.

This section is the main part of Kulob–Kalaikhumb road and its reconstruction will allow round-the-year transportation of passengers and freights.

After that, Rahmon and Bandar Hajjar commissioned the Shuraabad-Shohon section of Kulob–Kalaikhumb motor road.

At the ceremony, President Rahmon said that these road sections are important transport arteries that will serve today’s and tomorrow’s needs of the nation.

At the meeting with the President of the Islamic Development Bank on September 12 in Dushanbe, Rahmon discussed various aspects of cooperation between Tajikistan and the IDB.

Rahmon expressed his satisfaction with the bilateral development cooperation for 20 years in terms of implementing a number of priority projects in the fields of education, healthcare, energy, transport, irrigation, and land management.

It was stressed that during the period of Tajikistan’s cooperation with the Islamic Development Bank, IDB has implemented investment projects amounting to $335 million.

Currently, seven projects amounting to $173 million are under implementation in Tajikistan with the support of IDB in the areas of education, poverty alleviation, energy, irrigation, and transport.

The IDB reaffirmed its commitment to the implementation of two projects — the construction of the Kulob – Kalaikhumb road (section II) and improvement of access to quality maternal and newborn health services.