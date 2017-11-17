TASHKENT (TCA) — The Central Asian International Exhibition – 2017 started in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on November 15. “Mining World Uzbekistan – 2017”, “Machinery Central Asia – 2017”, “Trans Uzbekistan/Trans Logistica – 2017” and “CAIPS/Securika Central Asia – 2017” international exhibitions began their work within its framework, the Jahon information agency reports.

The event was organized by the international exhibition company ITE Uzbekistan and the ITE group of companies in cooperation with the Ministries of Foreign Trade, Defense, and Emergency Situations of Uzbekistan, and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The Central Asian International Exhibition is a good opportunity for industrial enterprises to demonstrate new technologies and services, develop mutually beneficial cooperation between domestic producers and foreign partners.

About 80 companies from Australia, Belgium, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Poland, Russia, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, and Uzbekistan are taking part in the exhibitions with their products.

Special equipment, trends in development of transport and logistics services are widely presented at the XIV international exhibition “Trans Uzbekistan/Trans Logistica – 2017”.

At the exhibition, representatives of 40 companies from 12 countries are offering a wide range of equipment for road construction, cargo transportation services by air, sea and land transport.

The “CAIPS/Securika Central Asia – 2017” exhibition introduces participants with security systems in protection of state and industrial structures, manufacturing enterprises, protection of housing and private property of citizens, facilities and systems of fire prevention and natural disasters.

Presentations, round tables, negotiations between specialists are being held within the framework of the exhibitions.